Women say New York agency let sex harassment go on for years

FILE - This Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows the New York state Capitol building as seen from the steps of the New York state Education Department Building, in Albany, N.Y. Though leaders such as Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo insist New York has a tough law on sexual harassment, with more changes proposed in the current legislative session, allegations that roiled a 20-employee office in Glens Falls underscore a familiar criticism: Aggressive policies at state agencies aren't of much use if managers don't take action. Hans Pennink, File AP Photo