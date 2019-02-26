Utah closer to joining national alcohol levels for beer

Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, speaks during an interview outside the Senate floor Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Utah is moving closer to shedding low alcohol limits for beer in grocery stores, despite opposition from the Mormon church and a number of local brewers. The state Senate easily passed a measure on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, that would bring it in line with most other states in doing away with low-alcohol beers. It now goes to the House, where it's expected to face more opposition. Rick Bowmer AP Photo