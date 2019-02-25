Kim Jong Un arrives in Vietnam for summit with Trump

Vietnamese security stand outside the entrance to Dong Dang train station where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to arrive at the border town with China, in Dong Dang, Vietnam, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. With North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on an armored train barreling through China toward Vietnam's capital, and U.S. President Donald Trump about to board a jet for Hanoi, Vietnamese officials scrambled Monday to finish preparations for a rushed summit that will capture global attention. Minh Hoang AP Photo