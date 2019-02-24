Business

Vietnam vows ‘maximum level’ security for Trump-Kim summit

The Associated Press

February 24, 2019 09:34 PM

Vietnamese soldiers guard a road near Dong Dang train station where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to arrive at the border town with China, in Dong Dang, Lang Son province, Vietnam, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Hanoi on Feb. 27 and 28.
HANOI, Vietnam

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on an armored train barreling through China on his way to Hanoi. U.S. President Donald Trump is about to board a jet for Vietnam's capital. And officials in Hanoi are scrambling to put the finishing touches in place for the summit of the two leaders.

Vietnamese officials said Monday they only had about 10 days to prepare but are vowing to provide airtight security for a rushed summit meant to address North Korea's pursuit of a nuclear program that's on the verge of viably threatening any target on the planet.

Many experts are deeply skeptical that Kim will give up his nukes, but there is a palpable, carnival-like excitement among many here in Hanoi ahead of a summit that will capture world attention.

