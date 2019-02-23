Special unit to move mental patients under consideration

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, file photo, responders congregate near where two people drowned the evening before when they were trapped in a Horry County Sheriff's transport van while crossing an overtopped bridge over the Little Pee Dee River on Highway 76, during rising floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Marion County, S.C. South Carolina lawmakers are discussing whether to create a specially trained police team in the state Department of Mental Health to transport mental patients in the wake of the deaths of the women. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo