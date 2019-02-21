Wendy’s: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE- This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Pittsburgh. Wendy's Co. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo