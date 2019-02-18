Tomatoes, tilapia farmed in circle-of-life Nevada greenhouse

In a sprawling greenhouse in the Nevada desert, tilapia and tomatoes are being farmed in a circle-of-life partnership.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that Dayton Valley Aquaponics uses a supermarket-sized building to grow tomatoes using fish waste nutrients while leaving cleansed water to recycle back to tilapia tanks.
The newspaper says the company is the only one of its kind in Nevada blending aquaculture, or raising fish, with hydroponics, or growing plants in water.
Trevor Birba, company founder and business manager, started experimenting with aquaponics about a decade ago while studying agricultural economics at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
Birba calls the environment ideal for the Egyptian-breed tilapia and several varieties of cherry tomatoes, slicing tomatoes, cucumbers and chilis that he grows.
Comments