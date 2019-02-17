Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge behind schedule

FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2018 photo, construction crews work on the new Harbor Bridge project on Interstate-37 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Construction on a $930 million project to replace a Corpus Christi bridge is behind schedule despite reaching a major milestone this month. The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports that construction company Flatiron/Dragados recently acknowledged that the replacement of the 60-year-old Harbor Bridge likely won’t be complete by its April 2020 deadline. The first span of the bridge was put into place on the north side of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel this month. Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP, File Rachel Denny Clow