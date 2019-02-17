From Bogart to millennials: Italian hat maker tries new look

A woman looks at hats in a Borsalino store in downtown Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. If the traditional Italian hat-maker Borsalino was once synonymous with the fedora, its new private equity owners want to imbue the brand with cachet that extends to couture, sportswear and streetwear for women and Millennials -- without alienating its classic customers and the silhouette that helped shape the rough-and-tumble images of Robert Redford, Frank Sinatra and, perhaps no one more than, Humphrey Bogart. Antonio Calanni AP Photo