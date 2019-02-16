Judge sides with Texas landowners over high-speed rail issue

A judge has sided with Texas landowners who don't want to sell their land for a proposed high-speed rail line connecting Houston and Dallas.
The Houston Chronicle reports a judge ruled this month that Texas Central Railway doesn't have the authority to force landowners to sell or provide access to their properties for its planned 200-mph bullet train.
The ruling centers on whether the company is a railroad, which backers say entitles it to access property through eminent domain. But opponents insist that the company doesn't operate as a railroad or own trains so it's ineligible for such access.
Lawyer Blake Beckham says the project is officially off track because the judge determined the company isn't a railroad.
The company says it's appealing the decision and moving forward with the project.
