Judge sides with Texas landowners over high-speed rail issue

The Associated Press

February 16, 2019 06:46 AM

This Jan. 31, 2018 photo shows a utility corridor which runs through Freestone County, Texas, near Fairfield, in a small community of Cotton Gin. Texas Central Partners is planning to build its 240-mile high-speed rail line between Houston and Dallas along the corridor.
HOUSTON

A judge has sided with Texas landowners who don't want to sell their land for a proposed high-speed rail line connecting Houston and Dallas.

The Houston Chronicle reports a judge ruled this month that Texas Central Railway doesn't have the authority to force landowners to sell or provide access to their properties for its planned 200-mph bullet train.

The ruling centers on whether the company is a railroad, which backers say entitles it to access property through eminent domain. But opponents insist that the company doesn't operate as a railroad or own trains so it's ineligible for such access.

Lawyer Blake Beckham says the project is officially off track because the judge determined the company isn't a railroad.

The company says it's appealing the decision and moving forward with the project.

