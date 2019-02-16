AgCenter expert: Sugarcane acreage likely to rise in 2019

FOR STORY MOVING SATURDAY FEB 16 In this Nov. 7, 2018 photo provided by the LSU AgCenter, George LaCour of Pointe Coupee, La.,, examines a stalk of sugar cane in a field knocked down by a thunderstorm. Louisiana's sugar acreage is likely to rise again for at least the second year in a row. The 2018 crop covered 459,000 acres, up 19,000 from 2017, and LSU AgCenter specialist Kenneth Gravois says the successful harvest has prompted increased planting of the tall tropical grass. LSU AgCenter via AP Bruce Schultz