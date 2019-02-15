High-speed tunnel project divides Italy’s ruling populists

A view of the Italian entrance of the 1871 Frejus tunnel on the conventional railway between Italy and France in Bardonecchia, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. A Turin–Lyon high-speed railway project is part of a European wide network to improve high-speed rail connections. On the Italian side, the construction site long targeted by sabotaging protesters is guarded by four law enforcement agencies and has been reduced to maintenance work only. The survival of Italy's increasingly uneasy populist government could very well depend on whether Italy restarts construction on the TAV link, which it halted in June. Antonio Calanni AP Photo