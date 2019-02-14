Ikea woos India’s rising consumer class, tapping new markets

FILE- In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, Customers stand outside Ikea's first store in India as it opened in Hyderabad, India. India is a test case for whether Ikea should keep shifting resources toward emerging economies, including Latin America and China, given the saturation of markets in Europe and the United States, and the possibility of another global recession. Six months after Ikea opened its first store in Hyderabad, the 400,000-square-foot cornucopia of furniture, linens, kitchenware and other goodies is drawing between 10,000 and 30,000 visitors per day. Mahesh Kumar A, File AP Photo