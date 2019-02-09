National defense goals could boost Alabama’s space industry

Aerospace investment appears poised to blast off in Alabama, as companies such as Blue Origin and Aeroject Rocketdyne plan new jobs and new facilities.
Al.com reports that the firms are expanding because Huntsville-based government space programs could soon have billions of new dollars to spend for defense and telecommunications.
The news site reports that Blue Origin and Aerojet Rocketdyne are tapping into Huntsville's main technology market: national defense.
It includes an array of initiatives such as communications satellites, possibly armed satellites, and even satellite clusters that may one day become home to the internet.
