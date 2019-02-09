US refiner Citgo emerges as key to Venezuela’s power battle

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2012 file photo, gas prices are posted at the Citgo gas station in Philadelphia. U.S. refiners like Citgo are among the few customers paying cash for Venezuelan crude. Oil shipments to Venezuela’s other big customers, China and Russia, are usually taken as repayment for billions of dollars in debt. So the cash from Citgo has become a lifeline over the past two years as Venezuela’s oil output has plummeted amid chronic underinvestment in PDVSA and oil prices have dropped from historic highs. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo