3D video recreating scene leads to murder conviction

For the first time in New Mexico, a jury convicted a man of killing a woman after viewing 3D video showing how the murder took place.
KRQE-TV reports a jury on Thursday convicted Angel Celis on all charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Abril Lozano.
Celis fatally shot Lozano in January 2016 at an Albuquerque motel.
The evidence against Celis included cellphone video of him with the gun used to kill Lozano and remnants of a bloody fight in the motel room after Lozano's boyfriend tried to stop Celis.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
Prosecutor Brian Mannal built the case against Celis. Mannal re-created the crime based on physical evidence and witness testimony by building a 3D video.
Celis faces life plus 31 years for killing Lozano. He is scheduled to go on trial for the murder of another woman in May.
Comments