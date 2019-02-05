The Latest: Northam signs Amazon legislation without fanfare

In this Feb. 2, 2019, photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, accompanied by his wife, Pam, speaks during a news conference in the governor's mansion in Richmond, Va. Democrats are hoping there’s a silver lining to the Northam mess - that it shows they won’t tolerate racism. Every level of the party has condemned the Democratic Virginia governor and demanded he step down. That follows disclosure that his medical school yearbook page features photos of a man in blackface standing with someone dressed in Klu Klux Klan attire. Steve Helber AP Photo