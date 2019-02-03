Bill would let Nebraska farmers allow earlier deer hunting

FILE- In this Feb. 21, 2012 file photo, a deer crosses Elm Creek near Medicine Lodge, Kan. Farmers who are sick of deer destroying their crops could get a new incentive to let hunters onto their land under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature. The proposal would create special permits for landowners to hunt deer up to a week before the official firearm hunting season starts, if they open at least half of their land to hunters during the regular season. Orlin Wagner AP Photo