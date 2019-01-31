Fast-moving fire engulfs paving firm warehouse; no injuries

A fast-moving fire tore through a western Pennsylvania paving company's warehouse as frigid temperatures hampered firefighters' efforts to contain it.
Authorities say more than a dozen fire companies battled the blaze at Lindy's Paving in Big Beaver. No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters fought the blaze for over an hour before getting it under control.
The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday and quickly engulfed the building. Witnesses say it produced heavy flames and thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles.
It wasn't clear if any employees were in the building when the fire broke out.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
