Sharks drawn to warm waters by Israeli coastal power plant

In this Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 photo, a 6 foot (1.8 meter) sandbar shark is measured by researchers from the predator project at the Morris Kahn Marine Research Station established by the University of Haifa in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the northern Israeli city of Hadera. A nearby giant power plant may not look like the most natural habitat for sea life. But the hot water gushing from the plant is drawing schools of sharks that are increasingly endangered by overfishing. Ariel Schalit AP Photo