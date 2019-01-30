Business

Vermont financial regulation website taken offline

The Associated Press

January 30, 2019 07:25 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation has taken its public website down after the discovery of what it described as a potential cybersecurity vulnerability.

In a release sent Tuesday evening, the department said that after discussing the issue with experts from Vermont's Agency of Digital Services the decision was made to take the website offline as a precaution while a full risk assessment is done.

The department says any risk to the public is minimal because the department does not post confidential or personally identifiable information.

The department did not give details about the vulnerability.

The department's other operations are unaffected.

