EU approves US soybeans for biofuel production

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, Mike Starkey offloads soybeans from his combine as he harvests his crops in Brownsburg, Ind. The European Union has on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 approved U.S. soybean exports to be used in the production of biofuels in an effort to boost such imports following last summer's trans-Atlantic meeting between President Donald Trump and his EU Commission counterpart Jean-Claude Juncker. Michael Conroy, file AP Photo