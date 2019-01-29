Russia expects Venezuela to have trouble repaying loan

FILE - In this file pool photo taken on Oct. 4, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. The crisis in Venezuela may have reached a new boiling point, but the geopolitical fault lines look familiar. Russia, China and Iran have thrown their support behind embattled Maduro, while the U.S., Canada and their allies in Western Europe are backing opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president. Pool Photo via AP, File Yuri Kadobnov