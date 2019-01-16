Shopko Stores, Staples closing stores in North Dakota

Wisconsin-based retail chain Shopko Stores is closing stores in five North Dakota communities.
The company has filed for bankruptcy protection, citing excessive debt and ongoing competitive pressure. It says it will close 38 more stores nationwide, after last month announcing plans to close about 40 of its more than 300 stores across the country.
In North Dakota, Shopko Hometown stores will close in Rolla, Oakes, Lisbon, Mayville and Beulah. All will be shut down by mid-April.
Separately, Minot is losing its Staples store on Feb. 8. Company spokeswoman Jocelyn Thomas tells the Minot Daily News that reasons are store performance and a shift by customers to buying online. The Minot store opened in February 1999.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments