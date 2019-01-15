Mandan refinery says foul odor isn’t health hazard

Owners of the Mandan refinery say a foul odor that drifted over the community isn't a health hazard.
Refinery spokesman Ron Day says the odor emitted from the facility Monday was the result of a chemical called ammonium disulfide that was being transferred from tanks into a processing sewer.
Day says they use a deodorizer, but it wasn't enough to counteract the smell. The Bismarck Tribune says the refinery alerted county officials about the emission.
The refinery manufactures gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, heavy fuel oils and liquefied petroleum gas.
