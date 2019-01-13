Cuomo to include plastic bag ban proposal in budget

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to see single-use plastic bags banned in New York state and is proposing a prohibition on them as part of his upcoming executive budget.
Cuomo announced the proposal on Sunday, along with a proposal to make most non-alcoholic bottles eligible for a 5-cent redemption.
He called the bag ban a "bold action" that would "create a cleaner and greener New York for all."
He had first proposed a ban last April, after he and lawmakers in 2017 blocked a proposed plastic bag fee from going into effect in New York City.
Cuomo, a Democrat, is scheduled to release his executive budget on Tuesday. A final budget in negotiation with the state Legislature is supposed to be passed by April 1.
