Another air pollution scandal: Fiat Chrysler settles with California for $500 million

Call it Dieselgate II.

In a settlement announced Thursday by California officials, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles agreed to pay $500 million over charges that the global carmaker used “defeat device software” in thousands of diesel cars to cheat on air pollution tests.

The case, announced by the state Department of Justice and the California Air Resources Board, is similar to the multibillion-dollar settlement made by Volkswagen over the use of the rogue software.

“This settlement is a direct result of the enhanced screening and testing procedures CARB developed to uncover the Volkswagen diesel cheating scandal,” said Mary Nichols, chairwoman of the air board, in a prepared statement.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra added, “The company not only violated the law and our trust, but did so at the expense of our environment.”

The settlement includes fines and more than $300 million in “consumer relief” and requires Fiat Chrysler to establish a recall program offering motorists an approved plan for modification their emissions systems.

The case involves diesel Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500s made from 2014 to 2016. The state said Fiat Chrysler sold 100,000 of those vehicles nationwide and 13,325 in California.

The illegal software, installed on the emissions systems, enabled the cars to cheat on air-pollution tests.