Giving up gas: China’s Shenzhen switches to electric taxis

In this Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, photo, new electric-powered taxis are charged at a public charging station in Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong province. One of China's major cities has reached an environmental milestone, an almost all electric-powered taxi fleet. The high-tech hub of Shenzhen in southern China announced at the start of this year that 99 percent of the 21,689 taxis operating in the city were electric. Vincent Yu AP Photo