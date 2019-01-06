From Brown to Newsom, California to see new style, substance

Governor-elect, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, autographs a copy of his book, Citizenville for a well-wisher while attending a pre-inaugural Family Event held at the California Railroad Museum, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom will be sworn-in as California's 40th governor, Monday. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo