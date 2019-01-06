Montana Legislature to tackle Medicaid expansion renewal

Neither Republicans nor Democrats want Montana to be the first state to end its Medicaid expansion program. But the parties have different opinions about how it should continue as the 2019 Legislature begins its session on Monday.
Democrats are calling the state's first three years under Medicaid expansion a success that has benefited the state's economy and its health care system.
Republicans hold majorities in the House and Senate. They say they have some concerns the program is being misused and want to close some perceived loopholes.
Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock says he's willing to look at ideas to improve the system.
But he says he would reject any conditions that cost more to implement than they might save or would seek to reduce the number of people covered.
