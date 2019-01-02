Asia shares mixed, Shanghai down after Apple sales warning

In this Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, photo, a Chinese man uses iPhone to take picture as he prays for health and fortune on the first day of the New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing. Apple acknowledged that demand for iPhones is sagging, a warning likely to roil financial markets. It confirmed investor fears that the company's most profitable product has lost some of its luster. CEO Tim Cook said that iPhone sales fell well below projections, especially in China, amid a trans-Pacific trade war and concern over global economic weakness. Andy Wong AP Photo