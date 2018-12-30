AP source: Jaguars void Fournette’s contract guarantees

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, left, runs for yardage as he is stopped by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. A person familiar with the situation says the Jacksonville Jaguars have notified running back Leonard Fournette that his suspension late last month voided the remaining guarantees in his four-year rookie contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Sunday night, Dec. 30, 2018 . Phelan M. Ebenhack, File AP Photo