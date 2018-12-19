AP FACT CHECK: Facebook defines ‘permission’ loosely

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook gave some companies such as Apple and Amazon more extensive access to users' personal data, effectively exempting them from Facebook's usual privacy rules, according to a New York Times report. Facebook is saying it didn't violate anyone's privacy when it enabled users to access their Facebook accounts and features from products built by partners like Apple, Amazon, Blackberry and Yahoo - or when it allowed services such as Netflix, Pandora, Spotify and news websites to integrate Facebook into their services. Richard Drew, File AP Photo