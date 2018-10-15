New Mexico GOP candidate files taxes, prepares to share info

Republican New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Steve Pearce has filed 2017 tax returns with the IRS and plans to make the documents public soon.
Pearce campaign spokesman Kevin Sheridan said the congressman plans to release his tax returns Tuesday.
The Democratic candidate for governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, posted five years of tax returns in late May in the final days of the Democratic primary race. Leading state Democrats have been pressuring Pearce to do the same.
New Mexico does not require candidates for public office to release tax information, nor is it a past tradition.
On the campaign trail, Pearce has invoked his past financial success at the helm of an oilfield services company as evidence of his administrative abilities and intuition about what it takes to improve New Mexico's economy.
