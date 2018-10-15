Gubernatorial candidates describe vision for Rhode Island

Rhode Island's major gubernatorial candidates have different plans for how to improve the state's economy, combat opioid addiction and keep school children safe.
On Nov. 6, voters will choose between Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, Republican nominee Allan Fung and independent Joe Trillo.
Raimondo says she's running to cement the state's economic momentum and she'd expand job training programs.
Fung wants to lower the sales tax so residents will shop more in the state, to help local businesses.
Trillo is proposing a new loan program for entrepreneurs.
A poll last week showed Raimondo had 48 percent of the potential vote, compared with 34 percent for Fung and 5 percent for Trillo.
Raimondo, the state's first female governor, is seeking a second term. Fung is Cranston's mayor and Trillo is a former Republican state lawmaker.
