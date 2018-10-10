‘I’ve got faith’: Potential aluminum workers wait on jobs

This Aug. 22, 2018, photo shows a sign declaring the future home of Braidy Industries’ aluminum mill in Ashland, Ky. More than 130 students have begun a two-year degree program in eastern Kentucky hoping it will lead to a job at the planned aluminum mill. The students at Ashland Community and Technical College are enrolled in a program designed in part by Braidy Industries and its CEO Craig Brouchard. Kentucky taxpayers are partial owners of the project. Adam Beam AP Photo