Happy and healthy, Steve Clifford takes over in Orlando

FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford answers questions at an NBA basketball news conference, in Orlando, Fla. His father was a teacher and a high school coach in a tiny town in northern Vermont, and when he was a sophomore on his dad’s team Clifford was telling his parents that he intended to head down that very same career path. The NBA was not on his radar. “Never,” Clifford said. “Not at all.” John Raoux, File AP Photo