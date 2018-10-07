Brazilians weigh stark visions of future in runoff election

This photo combo of Workers’ Party Presidential candidate Fernando Haddad shot on Oct. 4, left, and an Oct. 7, 2018 photo of Jair Bolsonaro, of the Social Liberal Party, shows the two candidates that will face off in a second-round vote in Brazil. Official results of Sunday’s Oct. 7 election showed that Haddad will face Bolsonaro, the far-right congressman, in a second-round vote. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo