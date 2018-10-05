Investigators want to fine utility $2M for fatal house blast

FILE - In this July 2, 2017 file photo, firefighters work the site of a house that exploded in Millersville, Pa. Pennsylvania investigators are asking to impose a $2.1 million fine on a utility company, alleging violations relating to the gas explosion that leveled a house and killed a utility worker last year. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement filed a complaint against UGI Utilities on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. It alleges the company failed to properly react to a hazardous condition when its workers responded to a suspected gas leak at the house in Millersville.

