Class-action complaint filed after Burgerville data breach

A Portland attorney is seeking class-action status for customers possibly affected by a credit card breach at a fast-food chain based in Washington state.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports attorney Michael Fuller filed the complaint Wednesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court, claiming Vancouver-based Burgerville failed to adequately protect credit card information.
The complaint seeks "fair compensation" for any losses and claims the company could have limited harm by promptly notifying customers.
Burgerville revealed Wednesday that thousands of customers' card information might have been compromised during a cyberattack it learned about in late August.
Burgerville said its first priority was to contain the breach and close off cybercriminals' access to its systems. It says it doesn't know how many customers were affected.
Burgerville has 47 restaurants in Oregon and Washington.
