Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and UAE pledge $10B for Bahrain

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2011, file photo, a window cleaner, lower right, works on an office tower in the capital of Manama, Bahrain, that bears images of Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, center, Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, left, and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, right. Bahrain said Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 that Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates pledged $10 billion to support the island kingdom, helping it avoid defaulting on loans as it tries to restructure its finances. Hasan Jamali, File AP Photo