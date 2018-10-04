Poll: Young Americans say online bullying a serious problem

In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Matty Nev Luby holds up her phone in front of a ring light she uses to lip-sync with the smartphone app Musical.ly, in Wethersfield, Conn. Teens and young adults say cyberbullying is a serious problem for people their age, but most don’t think they’ll be the ones targeted for digital abuse. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV. The poll also finds that about half of both young people and their parents view social media as having a mostly negative effect on the younger generation. Jessica Hill AP Photo