Here today, ghosting tomorrow _ workers just disappear

In this Sept. 20, 2018, photo Bret Bonnet of Quality Logo Products poses for a photo at his office in Aurora, Ill. Bonnet was ghosted on what would have been an employee’s first day of work, just hours after the would-be staffer texted him. “To this day we have never heard from him. I’m not sure why anyone would invest so much of their own time/effort only to ghost us at the last minute,” Bonnet says. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo