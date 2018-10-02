Arrested Audi CEO Rupert Stadler leaves company

FILE - In this Thursday, May 3, 2018 file photo, Rupert Stadler, CEO of Audi AG, attends the shareholders’ meeting of the Volkswagen stock company in Berlin, Germany. German carmaker Volkswagen said Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 that suspended Audi CEO Rupert Stadler is leaving the company, more than three months after he was arrested as part of a probe into parent company Volkswagen’s manipulation of diesel emissions controls. Michael Sohn, file AP Photo