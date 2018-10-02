AP: Firms sell school ‘hardening’ as mass shooting solution

In this May 29, 2008 photo, Baton Rouge Police Department SWAT team members walk down a McKinley Middle Magnet School hallway past a fire academy member playing the role of a victim during a simulated hostage situation in Baton Rouge, La. High-tech hardware installed by NetTalon Security Systems reduced “casualties” during the exercise, according to then-principal Herman Brister. But in hindsight, he said he would have rather hired an armed resource officer. The Advocate via AP Richard Alan Hannon