New York finally corrects misspelling of Verrazzano bridge

A mistake that caused the name of New York City's Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to be misspelled for more than 50 years has finally been corrected. On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill adding a second letter 'Z' to the name of the country's longest suspension bridge, which links Brooklyn with Staten Island.