Small business group backing McMaster in SC governor race

A small business group known for backing Republicans is supporting Gov. Henry McMaster as he seeks his first full term in office.
The National Federation of Independent Business South Carolina PAC is giving its support Monday to McMaster in next month's general election. The group planned to join the Republican governor and running mate Pamela Evette at an event in West Columbia.
NFIB State Director Ben Homeyer says McMaster has worked to attract new businesses and industries to the state. Homeyer says McMaster's pro-business attitude dates to his two terms as attorney general and time as the state's lieutenant governor.
McMaster faces Democratic state Rep. James Smith in the November 6 general election.
