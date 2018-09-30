In this Sept. 21, 2018, photo, the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reflects the last sunlight of the day along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. The hotel was the scene of the the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history when a gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in 2017.
Business

Las Vegas reflects and moves forward 1 year after shooting

By TIM DAHLBERG Associated Press

September 30, 2018 08:46 AM

LAS VEGAS

On the anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Las Vegas looks forward even as the victims are mourned and remembered.

The city is marking the occasion with a string of events, including a dimming of the Strip's glittering marquee lights. The Oct. 1, 2017, shooting left 58 dead and hundreds wounded.

But in a town that has always looked ahead relentlessly, there's not a lot of time devoted to reflection.

Las Vegas attracts 42 million visitors a year and has kept out the welcome mat for tourists to drink, party and throw dice at its bustling casinos.

Tourism numbers are down slightly this year. But Las Vegas' reinvention continues with work on a new $1.9 billion stadium and the resumption of construction at two big hotel projects.

