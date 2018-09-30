Homer officials renew effort to ban single-use plastic bags

Homer officials are once again trying to ban single-use plastic bags in the city.
City Council member Caroline Venuti introduced an ordinance Monday that would ban a certain type of disposable plastic bag, the Homer News reported .
"'Single-use plastic carryout bag' means a bag made from plastic that is neither intended nor suitable for continuous reuse and that is less than 2.25 mils thick," the ordinance text reads.
Council member Donna Aderhold suggested taking more time to think about the measure and hear from constituents before deciding whether to pass the ordinance, change it or scrap it in a favor of a ballot proposition for next year's election.
The council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 8 to discuss the ordinance before voting.
If the ordinance passes, Homer would be the second city on the Kenai Peninsula to enact a bag ban. Soldotna's plastic bag policy will go into effect Nov. 1.
Other Alaska cities with similar plastic bag bans include Anchorage, where all soft plastic bags are banned, and Wasilla, which bans thin single-use bags under 2.25 mils.
This is the second time Homer officials are trying to push through such a ban. In 2012, a plastic bag ordinance was repealed through a ballot initiative.
Council members Heath Smith, Tom Stroozas and Shelly Erickson said they would prefer to put the issue to a vote this time around.
"As the policymakers in this community, we owe it to the public to let them make the decision," Stroozas said.
