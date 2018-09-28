Wyoming Blockchain Task Force to introduce 2019 legislation

The Wyoming Blockchain Task Force has endorsed a number of draft bills aimed at encouraging a burgeoning tech industry in the state.
The half-dozen proposals advanced by the task force this week in Jackson include an effort to create a place for blockchain companies to keep money; a change to business filings in the Secretary of State's Office; and an effort to reduce regulations for tech startups that might want to come to the Cowboy State.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that task force members were especially excited about an idea that would allow blockchain or other large-scale companies to join a "special depository institution" that would store money without the hassle of bank discretion.
The state Legislature meets next January.
